Der Journalist Tobias Mathies stellt sich vor

»I'm Tobias Mathies, journalist, 33 years old. I was born in Santo Angelo, in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, far south of Brazil. Today I live in Blumenau, a city in the state of Santa Catarina, also in the south of the country. I am the son of pastor and deacon of the Evangelical Church of Lutheran Confession in Brazil.

I studied at Barão do Rio Branco School, one of the largest Lutheran schools in Brazil, located in Blumenau/SC. I finished high school and joined the journalism course of the University of Vale do Itajaí. For five years I acquired communication skills to decide to work as a press officer.

After completing my academic studies, I took an internship in the press office of the City Council of Blumenau. Soon after I joined the Press Office of the Vale do Itajaí Synod, a decentralized unit of the Evangelical Church of Lutheran Confession in Brazil. I have been in this position for 14 years.

Other activities in Press Office of the Vale do Itajaí Synod:

Producing and editing Radio-news in the União FM Lutheran Radio

Online editing of the sites and social networks of the church

Member of the Newspaper Council in the Vale do Itajaí Synod (Jornal O Caminho)

Coordinator of the Parish Communication

Bishop's Press Advisor

Head of the group that coordinates the 500 years of the Reformation in the Vale do Itajaí Synod and Blumenau Parishes Union.

I also was manager of communication in the State Government, I was master of ceremonies of the state governor. I was communication manager of the Office of the vice-mayor of Blumenau. I worked on projects of social relevance in the public spheres of my region.

I have always been in to church activities since I was child. I used to be part of children’s and young people’s group. I was the coordinator of the local group and later took over the leadership of the synodal youth organization. I was the vice president of the parish where I am a member. Last year, as a representative of my church, I joined the organizing group of the Virtual Global Church Festival, promoted by the Evangelical-lutheran Church of Bavaria.

I was already in Germany, in Neuendettelsau, in 2011, when I was part of the Mission EineWelt exchange. In the opportunity we could debate different realities in the area of communication in several churches of all the continents, besides improving our knowledge in the area of communication. At that time we knew the ways of our reformer Martin Luther.«