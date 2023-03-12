Megaseller erschien im März 1973

Die Bibel und Pink Floyds "Dark Side of the Moon"

Im März 1973 veröffentlichte die britische Rockband „Pink Floyd“ ihr Album „Dark Side of the Moon“. Es beeinflusst bis heute Musikschaffende wie einen breiten Hörerkreis. Die Anklänge an Philosophie, Gesellschaftskritik und Religion schleichen sich dabei gerne durch die Hintertüre ein.